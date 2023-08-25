Norway to give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

OSLO-Norway will become the third country to donate F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv to bolster its Soviet-era air force, three Norwegian media reported Thursday, without citing any sources. Neither the number of planes nor the delivery date were announced, as Ukraine pursues a grinding counteroffensive against Russian forces in the east.

Contacted by AFP, a spokeswoman for Norway’s defence minister could “neither confirm nor deny” the media reports. The reports came as Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Thursday, which was also Ukraine’s Independence Day. During his visit, Norway announced it would supply Kyiv with Iris-T anti-air missiles, demining equipment, and a 1.5 billion kroner ($141 million) aid package for the purchase of gas and electricity this winter.