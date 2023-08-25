OIC Jeddah congregation condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - A congregation of representatives of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Jeddah on Wednesday condemned persistent atrocities of occupation forces in the Indian illegal occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The programme organised by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative in OIC Ambassador Syed Fawwad Sher, was chaired by the OIC’s Assistant Secretary General OIC, a message received here from Saudi Arabia on Thursday said.

Consul General of Pakistan Khalid Majid, Chairman of the Kashmir Committee Jeddah Masood Puri and OIC’s Assistant Secretary General addressed the forum.

The international community gathered on the occasion also visited the exhibition of photos and pictures displayed to express and reveal the Indian forceful occupation and killings in the Kashmir valley.

A video message of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Committee Altaf Bhat was also shared his video message on the occasion. Bhat, in his message, said: ” Today, I stand before you as first hand victim by Indian Forces and represents the besieged and oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

“This is Altaf Ahmed Bhat, Born in Shankerpora Srinagar in Indian Illegal occupation and have been compelled to live in exile just because of my activism for our birth right, right to self-determination. Now I would like to shed light on the somber realities that have unfolded since 5th, August 2019, when the Modi-led BJP Government of India unilaterally abrogated articles 370 and 35-A, revoked the special status of State of Jammu and Kashmir and snatched our Statehood.

”In the wake of this decision, the region has witnessed an unprecedented reign of terror unleashed by Modi led BJP Govt of India through its one million occupation forces deployed in IIOJK. Which is presently the world’s highest Military Zone in this peaceful, progressive and prosperous world.

“The aftermath of this decision has been marked by a series of alarming events. Educational institutes, which are the cornerstone of any progressive society, are being destroyed, depriving our youth of their right to education because of limited internet access, our youth cannot avail brightness of future. Local businesses, the lifeline of our economy, have been systematically destroyed, bringing economic hardship to bent besieged people from firm stand of Right to Self Determination.

The economy of State of IIOJK is being deliberately targeted, inflicting suffering on the people as a means of punishment. for their unwavering demand for the Plebiscite right as recognized by the UN resolutions.

“However, amid these challenges, it is essential to acknowledge that Kashmiris have never accepted the Indian illegal occupation. Our struggle for the right to self-determination continues with undying spirit and determination.

“Since 27th October 1947 when then Indian regime landed their paramilitary forces against the wishes and will of people of IIOJK and from the beginning of this Freedom Movement from 1989 till this date , our resilient people have borne the brunt of immense suffering. More than 500 thousand Kashmiris have been killed on 6th November 1947 and in other Uncountable Genocides among them 11 thousand lost their lives while in custody of India forces. Hundreds and thousands civilians have been arrested; in which near about 166 thousand individuals has been detained time to time.

“The destruction of more than 150,000 structures has left a trail of devastation. Properties worth billions of rupees have been seized and are being Confiscated on false Charges deepening our economic woes. We cannot overlook the heart-wrenching statistics of 23,000 fully widowed and Half widow women, 107,901 orphaned children, and 11,256 women who have been subjected to the most unspeakable horrors of gang-rape and molestation.

“Since August 5th, 2019, the situation remains grave and havoc 990 lives have been targeted to death and 2,354 individuals have suffered critical injuries due to third degree torture and fake encounters. Thousands Children blinded, More than 15 thousand youths including 13 year old teenagers has been arrested on fake charges, Hundreds young boys have been sent to concentration Centres, while 1,104 structures have been dynamited and demolished in last 4 years.

“The whole pro-freedom Kashmiri leadership including Shabir Ahmed Shah, Yasin Malik, Mirwize Dr Umer farooq, my elder brother Muhammad Akbar Bhat, even our proud Asiya Andrabi and others have been put behind the bars on false and fake charges.

“The towering political leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrayi and Altaf Ahmad Shah have been assassinated in house detentions and in their notorious Jails.

“We are not demanding for any new thing, we are just demanding for the implementation of agreed upon United Nations resolutions which guarantee right to self-determination to the people of State of J&K.

“We are not demanding for any un-necessary action we just want your support for demilitarization of world’s highest military zone on earth which is known as paradise on earth but unfortunately turned into hell because of huge deployment of Indian forces.”

He urged the OIC to implement its resolutions such impose economic sanctions if India does not allow a delegation of OIC to visit IIOJK, create a relief fund for Kashmir and send fact finding missions to IIOJK.