Over 1.9m individuals accommodated under PBM’s initiative of Shelter Homes  

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Shelter Homes and Roti Sab Key Liye program provided lodging for approximately 1.9 million people between May 2022 to March 2023, an official document revealed on Thursday.

Giving a breakup of 1.9 million, the document indicated that Shelter Homes and the Roti Sab Key Liye program facilitated lodging for approximately 0.309 million individuals and provided meal services for around 1.592 million people during the period.

“PBM manages 28 Shelter Homes across the country and also has 28 operational Roti Sab Key Liye food vehicles to distribute meals.”

“Likewise, the Roti Sab Kiye food vehicles have supplied meals to 1.44 people along diverse routes within prominent cities,” it added.