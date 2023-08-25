Pak Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

LAHORE -The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday confirmed that all-rounder Qasim Akram will lead Pakistan Shaheens in the 19th Asian Games, set to take place in Hangzhou, China. The event will be played in a T20 format from 28 September to 7 October.

Qasim, 20-year-old, has till date featured in 20 first-class matches and 40 T20 matches and also cap­tained Pakistan U19 in the ICC U19 World Cup in 2022. In the 15-member squad, there are eight players who have already repre­sented the Pakistan men’s team at the international level.

The players who have repre­sented Pakistan at the interna­tional level are Aamir Jamal (2 T20Is), Arshad Iqbal (1 T20I), Asif Ali (21 ODIs, 55 T20Is), Haider Ali (2 ODIs, 33 T20Is), Khushdil Shah (10 ODIs, 24 T20Is), Mohammad Hasnain (9 ODIs, 27 T20Is), Shahnawaz Dahani (2 ODIs, 11 T20Is) and Usman Qadir (1 ODI, 23 T20Is).

Also, eight players in the 15-member squad, Aamir Ja­mal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, Shahnawaz Dahani and Su­fiyan Muqeem have been as­sociated with the Shaheens side recently. Since May 2023, Pakistan Shaheens have toured Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Australia.

In Zimbabwe, Shaheens white­washed Zimbabwe A in the two four-dayers, but lost 4-2 in the 50- over matches to Zimbabwe Select. Shaheens later won the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in July, beating India A by 108 runs in the final. However, they finished as runners-up in the six-team Top End T20 Series in Darwin, Aus­tralia earlier this month. As per the tournament’s rule, Shaheens will feature in the event from the quarter-finals stage scheduled to take place on 3 and 4 October. The semi-finals will be played on 6 October, while the final will take place on 7 October. The match for Bronze medal will also take