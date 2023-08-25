Pakistan record fourth consecutive win in IBSA World Games 

KARACHI - Pakistan blind cricket team have recorded their fourth consecutive game in the IBSA World Games after beating England by six wickets in Birmingham on Thursday. Pakistan played a dominant game and outclassed England both with the ball and bat. Men in Green chased the target of 104 runs in the 10th over. Skipper Nisar Ali top-scored with 35 runs while Matiullah scored 22. In the first innings, England were all-out after scoring 103 runs in 18 overs. LJ Sigg scored 25 runs. Surprisingly, the highest score in the English team’s innings was 32 extras. Shahzaib Haider of Pakistan took four wickets while M Shahzaib grabbed two. Pakistan already qualified for the final after beating Australia on Thursday.