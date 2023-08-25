Pakistan record fourth consecutive win in IBSA World Games 

KARACHI - Paki­stan blind cricket team have recorded their fourth con­secutive game in the IBSA World Games after beating England by six wickets in Birmingham on Thursday. Pakistan played a dominant game and outclassed Eng­land both with the ball and bat. Men in Green chased the target of 104 runs in the 10th over. Skipper Nisar Ali top-scored with 35 runs while Matiullah scored 22. In the first innings, England were all-out after scoring 103 runs in 18 overs. LJ Sigg scored 25 runs. Surprisingly, the highest score in the Eng­lish team’s innings was 32 extras. Shahzaib Haider of Pakistan took four wickets while M Shahzaib grabbed two. Pakistan already quali­fied for the final after beating Australia on Thursday.