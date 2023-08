LAHORE - The e-Pay Punjab facility, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department and 1 Link, can now be used to pay online 30 taxes/ levies for 12 different government depart­ments across Punjab. The lat­est taxes/ levies added are “Highway Procurement” and “Building Tender Procure­ment”. The latest addition to e-Pay Punjab portfolio,12th government department.