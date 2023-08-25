Friday, August 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM Kakar to leave for Quetta today

PM Kakar to leave for Quetta today
Web Desk
9:09 AM | August 25, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar will leave Islamabad for Quetta today (Friday) for a two-day visit.

According to sources, caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti and other ministers will accompany the Prime Minister on the visit.

Sources informed that PM Kakar will hold meetings with the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki and members of the provincial cabinet during his visit.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold meetings with tribal elders and leaders of various political parties. After the meetings, the PM Kakar will talk to media. The Prime Minister will return to Islamabad on Sunday.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1692935787.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023