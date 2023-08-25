PM Kakar to leave for Quetta today

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar will leave Islamabad for Quetta today (Friday) for a two-day visit.

According to sources, caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti and other ministers will accompany the Prime Minister on the visit.

Sources informed that PM Kakar will hold meetings with the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki and members of the provincial cabinet during his visit.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold meetings with tribal elders and leaders of various political parties. After the meetings, the PM Kakar will talk to media. The Prime Minister will return to Islamabad on Sunday.