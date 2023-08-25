Police recover hoarded urea, seal godown

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh Police recovered a huge quantity of urea fertilizer from a hoarder and sealed the premises of the godown for an indefinite time pe­riod, here late Wednesday. About Rs200,000 fine was imposed on the owner, Muhammad Aslam with the godown sealed for an indefinite time period, the official said. The raid was conducted on tip-off as the urea was being sold at exor­bitant prices from godown located at Mirpur Bhagal. The charge was proved dur­ing an enquiry that led to hold raid at a secret godown run by the accused broker. Assistant Commissioner (AC) in a statement vowed to continue action against black marketers.