Friday, August 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police recover hoarded urea, seal godown

Staff Reporter
August 25, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH   -  Muzaffargarh Police recovered a huge quantity of urea fertilizer from a hoarder and sealed the premises of the godown for an indefinite time pe­riod, here late Wednesday. About Rs200,000 fine was imposed on the owner, Muhammad Aslam with the godown sealed for an indefinite time period, the official said. The raid was conducted on tip-off as the urea was being sold at exor­bitant prices from godown located at Mirpur Bhagal. The charge was proved dur­ing an enquiry that led to hold raid at a secret godown run by the accused broker. Assistant Commissioner (AC) in a statement vowed to continue action against black marketers.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1692935787.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023