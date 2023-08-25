Police say vender shot dead in firing by students

FAISALABAD - Unidentified students killed a veg­etable vender during firing on a passenger bus in the area of Millat Town police station.

A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that some students sig­naled a passenger bus to stop near Bhaiwala Phattak on Jhumra Road, but the bus driver accelerated the vehicle which enraged the students. The allegedly opened fire at the bus, and a stray bullet hit a vegetable vender Maqbool, son of Ghulam Mu­hammad, who was passing by the area alongwith his vegetable cart.

As a result, the 45-year-old man, a resident of Chak No 118-JB, re­ceived serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Taking notice of the incident, Regional Po­lice Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan and City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal di­rected Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits. A special police team was constituted, which started investi­gation for arrest of the accused, the spokesperson added.

FDA DG ORDERS IMPLEMENTATION OF ANTI-DENGUE STEPS

The Faisalabad Development Author­ity (FDA) Director General (DG) Muham­mad Asif Chaudhry said on Thursday there should be no laxity in implemen­tation of anti-dengue arrangements, and the surveillance system should be kept active high standards of sanitation should be maintained for the purpose.

He issued these directions while in­specting cleanliness in various parts of the FDA complex here. Additional Direc­tor General Abid Hussain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehrayub Gujjar and other of­ficers accompanied him. The DG visited various offices and reviewed cleanliness standards including staff attendance. He said that no place in the offices should be left unsanitary and garbage and other useless items should be disposed of on a daily basis to eliminate the pos­sibility of breeding of dengue larvae. He also inspected the record room and em­phasised that besides keeping all the re­cords up-to-date, it should be protected from dust and weather. He instructed them to send reports about imple­mentation of anti-dengue measures regularly to the relevant government departments and asked them to coop­erate fully with the teams of the health department regarding surveillance.