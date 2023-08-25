Police say vender shot dead in firing by students

FAISALABAD - Unidentified students killed a vegetable vender during firing on a passenger bus in the area of Millat Town police station.
A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that some students signaled a passenger bus to stop near Bhaiwala Phattak on Jhumra Road, but the bus driver accelerated the vehicle which enraged the students. The allegedly opened fire at the bus, and a stray bullet hit a vegetable vender Maqbool, son of Ghulam Muhammad, who was passing by the area alongwith his vegetable cart.
As a result, the 45-year-old man, a resident of Chak No 118-JB, received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Taking notice of the incident, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan and City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal directed Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits. A special police team was constituted, which started investigation for arrest of the accused, the spokesperson added.
FDA DG ORDERS IMPLEMENTATION OF ANTI-DENGUE STEPS
The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said on Thursday there should be no laxity in implementation of anti-dengue arrangements, and the surveillance system should be kept active high standards of sanitation should be maintained for the purpose.
He issued these directions while inspecting cleanliness in various parts of the FDA complex here. Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehrayub Gujjar and other officers accompanied him. The DG visited various offices and reviewed cleanliness standards including staff attendance. He said that no place in the offices should be left unsanitary and garbage and other useless items should be disposed of on a daily basis to eliminate the possibility of breeding of dengue larvae. He also inspected the record room and emphasised that besides keeping all the records up-to-date, it should be protected from dust and weather. He instructed them to send reports about implementation of anti-dengue measures regularly to the relevant government departments and asked them to cooperate fully with the teams of the health department regarding surveillance.