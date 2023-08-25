PSX gains 332 points

ISLAMABAD- The 100-index of the Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday turned around to bullish trend, gaining 332.14 points, a positive change of 0.70 percent, closing at 47,750.77 points against 47,418.63 points the previous trading day. A total of 251,691,469 shares were traded dur­ing the day as compared to 188,680,077 shares the previous day. As many as 318 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 175 of them re­corded gains and 115 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 28 compa­nies remained unchanged.