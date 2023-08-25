PTF announces Davis Cup team after intense trials 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Tennis Federa­tion (PTF) has announced the Pakistan Davis Cup team for the tie against Indonesia. The trials were conducted be­tween September 16 and 21 at Aisam-ul-Haq Tennis Pa­vilion, Islamabad. Seven play­ers M Shoaib, M Abid, Yousaf Khalil, Mudassir Murtaza, Barkatullah, Abdullah Adnan and Heera Ashiq earned their invitations to compete in the trials. USA-based Mujtaba Ali Khan secured his participa­tion through a presidential wildcard. Playing Captain Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Pakistan’s top-ranked player, Aqeel Khan, were granted exemptions from the trials. M Shoaib, M Abid and Barkatul­lah emerged as the trium­phant choices to represent Pakistan in the Davis Cup tie. The training camp slated to commence on September 1 in Islamabad. Former Davis Cup player Mushaf Zia has been appointed as the team coach.