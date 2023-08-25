Punjab cabinet approves outsourcing of angiography in cardiac institutes

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet which met here on Thursday with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair de­cided that five percent subsidy on the payment of motor vehicle tax and prop­erty tax will remain in effect till June 2024 through E-Pay. The cabinet also granted approval to outsource angi­ography in the cardiac units of cardiac institutions and Tertiary Care Hospitals which will increase 20 additional cath labs for the treatment of cardiac pa­tients in the hospitals. An approval was granted during the meeting to establish a new OPD block in the Mayo Hospital. Also, it was decided to include safe city projects in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi in the Annual Development Programme of the current financial year. A decision was made to hand over the restoration and protection arrangement of the historical building of RamPyari Mahal Gujrat to the Lahore Walled City Authority. Approval was granted to ex­tend the employment of contract staff members of Dealer Vehicle Registra­tion System of the Excise Department. It was decided to induct a permanent President of Punjab Provincial Coop­erative Bank Limited on the submission of resignation of Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti as its President along with constitut­ing a committee to look after the affairs of caretaker posting. The cabinet also granted approval for the renovation along with construction and restoration of the Mazar of Baba Bulleh Shah. Pro­vincial Ministers, Advisers, Chief Secre­tary, IG Police, Advocate General Punjab and concerned officials attended the meeting. The provincial ministers visit­ing the flood affected areas presented their respective reports about rescue and relief activities. The CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the provincial ministers to remain in the field till coming seven days to oversee rescue and relief ac­tivities in the flood affected areas. The cabinet members expressed their satis­faction over rescue and relief activities in the affected areas. The day and night hard work of Ministers, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioner including staff members of Rescue 1122 was lauded.