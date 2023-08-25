Punjab CM Naqvi approves upgradation of 216 govt schools

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday approved the upgradation of schools in order to improve the quality of education in the province. Chairing a meeting held in Lahore to discuss improvements in the administrative and academic affairs of schools, the chief minister also sought from concerned officials a workable plan in this connection. He said that upgraded schools would be called Punjab Public Schools. The CM was told on the occasion that one school for boys and one for girls in each division would be upgraded. ln all, 216 government schools in Punjab would be upgraded, he was informed. Furthermore, the chief minister was told, training courses would be arranged for the teachers of model schools at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and the University of Management and Technology (UMT) for their capacity building.