Friday, August 25, 2023
Punjab CM Naqvi approves upgradation of 216 govt schools

INP
August 25, 2023
LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday approved the upgra­dation of schools in order to improve the quality of education in the province. Chairing a meeting held in Lahore to discuss improvements in the adminis­trative and academic affairs of schools, the chief minister also sought from concerned officials a workable plan in this connection. He said that upgraded schools would be called Punjab Public Schools. The CM was told on the occa­sion that one school for boys and one for girls in each division would be up­graded. ln all, 216 government schools in Punjab would be upgraded, he was in­formed. Furthermore, the chief minister was told, training courses would be ar­ranged for the teachers of model schools at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and the University of Management and Technology (UMT) for their capacity building.

