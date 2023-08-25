Rejecting election delay, PPP's Sherry warns, caretakers should not be 'chairtakers'

Sherry Rehman, a senior leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and a senator, reiterated on Friday the party's stance that while they did not call for the postponement of the general election, any delay in holding the elections is not acceptable.

After the central committee meeting of the PPP, Sherry Rehman addressed the media, accompanied by Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sharjeel Memon, Shazia Marri, former CM Murad Ali Shah, and other party members.

The meeting covered various issues including inflation, unemployment, electricity and gas bills issues, and the flood situation.

Rehman emphasised that in accordance with the constitution, the elections should be held within the allocated 90-day timeframe, without unnecessary delays.

Sherry Rehman said that the controversial census was done, and there was no contradiction in our words and actions before or now. Election delay on the basis of delimitation was wrong.

She said that without any doubt every member has given his opinion that there is no justification for delay. She said that relief should be given to the flood-affected people in Punjab, it is also in the manifesto of the People's Party that every oppressed class has rights.

Sherry Rehman said that the caretaker government should not become a 'chairtaker' government, it is not the discretion of the caretaker government to change the constitution. She said that the membership of the People's Party is also being started.

Another meeting of the Central Executive Committee is scheduled to take place in Lahore to discuss future plans.