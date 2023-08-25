RPO reviews security arrangements for Bulleh Shah Urs

KASUR - Sheikhupura Region Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babur Sarfraz Alpa and District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Tariq Aziz Sindhu visited Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah’s shrine to attend saint’s 266th Urs celebrations, laid chador on the grave and offered Fateha.

They reviewed security arrange­ments for the Mazaar and the visi­tors. While giving briefing, the DPO said that the pilgrims would use Tehsildar Chowk gate to enter the Darbar while the Railway Road gate would be used for exit.

The security arrangements would be monitored by 125 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, installed in the Darbar. The DPO said that 1,648 police personnel were per­forming their duties in three shifts. The surroundings had been cor­doned off with 25 pickets to ensure safety of visitors, he said and added that the premises of Darbar would be searched and swept with techni­cal devices, while the surroundings would be searched with sniffer dogs.