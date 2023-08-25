 Rupee sheds another 59 paisas vs dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Thursday witnessed 59 paisas devalu­ation against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs300.22 against the previous day’s closing of Rs299.63. However, accord­ing to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dol­lar in the open market stood at Rs314 and Rs317 respec­tively. The price of Euro in­creased by Rs1.87 to close at Rs 326.16 against the last day’s closing of Rs324.29, ac­cording to State Bank of Paki­stan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and stood at Rs2.06, whereas an increase of Rs1.50 was wit­nessed in exchange rate of British Pound, which traded at Rs381.52 as compared to last closing of Rs380.02. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 16 paisas and 32 paisas to close at Rs81.73 and Rs80.03 respectively.