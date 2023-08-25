SAP app launched to make KMC salary-pension payment transparent: Mayor

KARACHI-Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Thursday that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had become the first institution in Pakistan where employees’ salaries and pensions had been transferred to SAP application.

“The SAP application will improve not only the payment of salaries and pensions but also make this process transparent as due to the implementation of this procedure, no employee will be able to get double salary, said Mr Wahab while chairing a meeting in KMC head office on the occasion of launching of SAP application for disbursement of KMC staff’s salary and pension, and upgradation of KMC website.

Mayor Karachi’s Representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Financial Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto and other officers were also present. Mr Wahab said that from today, the KMC payroll had also been transferred to the SAP application in addition to the upgradation of the official website of KMC. He said that a complete information related to various departments would be provided on the KMC website and the provision of local government facilities to the citizens would also be improved through the website.

He said that Karachi is among the biggest cities of the world, so the time had come to provide ease in the lives of citizens through modern facilities and to make local bodies efficient and active. He said that work was being done on this project with the support of “CLICK”, and it was very gratifying that the Sindh government organization CLICK was helping in improving the performance of Karachi’s local bodies.

The Karachi mayor also viewed the presentation given by “Click” and expressed satisfaction over the upgradation of KMC website and the use of latest SAP application for payment of KMC staff’s salary and pension.