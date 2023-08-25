SBBU students receive scholarships

NAWABSHAH - Scholarships obtained with the special efforts of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani were dis­tributed among poor, needy and intelligent students here Thursday with the objective to encourage poor and intel­ligent students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Shaheed Benazirabad and motivate them to show their performance and poten­tial. Registrar Asif Ali Zardari, Financial Aid Officer Nausad Ali Shaikh and Secretary to Vice Chancellor Sher Zaman Bhutto distributed the schol­arships among the students.