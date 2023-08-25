Friday, August 25, 2023
Shahdara Chowk flyover construction work going on rapidly

Agencies
August 25, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Shahdara Flyover Project’s piling con­struction and foundation has been completed, and work on plac­ing girders on piers is continued in full swings, round the clock. Chief Engineer Israr Saeed Khan told APP that the second task team in parallel is doing shuttering and the third team is pour­ing concrete. To a query he said that a large number of people leaving Lahore or entering the provincial capital would be fa­cilitated through the project on daily basis. Israr Khan said that 100 per cent of the piling work at the site of flyover at Shahdara Chowk has been completed, while construction of underpass at Gulshan-e-Ravi T-Junction is being completed rapidly.

Agencies

