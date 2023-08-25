Sindh govt urged to empower peasants, sharecropper

NAWABSHAH-The participants of a policy dialogue expressed deep concern over the disregard for the rights and well-being of sharecroppers, landless peasants, and rural workers across all sectors of agriculture, livestock, and fisheries in Sindh.

This significant discussion was organised by the Hari Welfare Association (HWA), which highlighted that although Sindh has introduced several laws aimed at protecting the rights of peasants and rural workers, however, unfortunately, these laws have largely remained dormant in terms of actual execution by the government.

The association underscored that although the District Vigilance Committees were responsible for overseeing the enforcement of the Sindh Bonded Labour System Abolition Act which has been established and notified in 19 out of the 29 districts of Sindh, they remain dysfunctional. Yaseen Morojo a PhD scholar and lecturer of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) said that rural women were marginalized and deprived of their basic rights and there is no health and safety measures and awareness for cotton picker women, they are paid less than minimum wages which against minimum wage policy, literacy ratio in rural women is very low, hence there is a dire need to educate girls.