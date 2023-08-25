Sindh home minister orders crackdown against street criminals

KARACHI-Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home & Prison Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz on Thursday directed police to mobilize the existing resources and launch a crackdown against street criminals besides making a well-devised plan for controlling the traffic congestion on major roads of the city. This he directed while presiding over a law and order meeting during his visit to Karachi Police Office. The meeting was also attended by Home Secretary Syed Ejaz Ali Shah; AIGP Karachi, Jawed Aalam Odho; Zonal DIGs and District SSPs of Karachi. The home minister further directed them to intensify the crackdown on drug peddlers and take practical measures to eliminate the drug menace from the educational institutions.

“The role of community and welfare organizations in the area should be made viable to eliminate the drug menace from the society, “ he added. Mr Haris also directed the AIGP Karachi to ensure deployment of police at all the hotspots and intensify police patrolling for vigilance. He further instructed the police officials to take strict and prompt action against street crimes besides ensuring the arrest of wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders. He asked the officers to be punctual to their duties, listen to the problems being faced by the citizens and ensure free registration of FIRs. The caretaker home minister also visited the Special Security Unit of Police and CPLC. He was briefed about the functioning and achievements of the respective Unit and Cell.