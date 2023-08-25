Solangi, Bugti reaffirm commitment to assist ECP for polls

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Min­isters for Interior and Information and Broad­casting Sarfraz Bugti and Murtaza Solangi on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commit­ment to assist the Elec­tion Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) in holding General Elections. The ministers expressed the resolve during a meet­ing held here at the Min­istry of Interior. Upon his arrival the minister for interior accorded warm welcome to Murataz Sol­angi. During the meeting, both the ministers dis­cussed matters related to the assistance of the ECP in conducting the gener­al elections in the coun­try. They also discussed the overall situation in the country.