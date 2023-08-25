State land record in Sialkot district being computerised: DC

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Adnan Mehm­ood Awan has said that on the directions of the Punjab government, the state land record of all provincial departments in Sialkot district is be­ing computerised. He was addressing a meeting at his office in connection with review of the state land in the district. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Faisal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ahsan Cheema and tehsildars of all four tehsils. DC Adnan Mehmood Awan directed the assistant commissioners in their respective tehsils should retrieve the government land from illegal occupants and in this regard, follow-up re­ports should be presented in courts regularly. He said a comprehensive report should be prepared about the state land, which was yet to be trans­ferred to the approved housing societies.