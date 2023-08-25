Support should be provided to people suffering from psychological problems: IGP

LAHORE - On the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Tahaffuz Centers established for citizens in distress due to psychological issues in all districts of the province. The in-charge Tahaffuz Centres have requested that King Edward Medical University provide staff for the pro­vision of services to a large number of citi­zens. The request sent to the vice chan­cellor of King Edward Medical University by the in-charge Tahaffuz Centres, it has been said that support should be provid­ed due to the rush of citizens and children suffering from psychological problems and drug users in the Tahaffuz Centres, and specialist staff from the Department of Psychiatry and Child Psychiatry should be appointed in the Tahaffuz Centres; the said staff will provide assistance in screen­ing and diagnosing people suffering from psychological problems. In the application further stated that services and handling should be provided to affected citizens with psychological illnesses, and staff at protection centers should be trained for this purpose and provide screening and treatment facilities to police personnel in the treatment of mental illnesses. The said request has been sent to the Vice Chancel­lor of King Edward Medical University on behalf of the in-charge Tahaffuz Centres.

CCPO LAHORE HOLDS MEETING FOR MAKING LAHORE DRUG-FREE

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Sid­dique Kamyana chaired a meeting of the Operation and Investigation wings’ officers of the Lahore police at his office to review measures to make Lahore a drug-free city. The huddle deliberated on steps to reha­bilitate addicts and to clamp down on the sale of narcotics. The CCPO ordered a crack­down on big fish involved in the narcotics trade to save the youth from the menace. He asked the divisional officers to ensure stringent actions against drug peddlers, adding that strong measures be taken to remove drug peddlers from educational institutions’ surroundings. He also called for close monitoring of the activities of drug pushers by SHOs within their ju­risdictions and suggested enhanced col­laboration with the public prosecution department to ensure strict punishments for them. The CCPO proposed seeking the assistance of respected scholars to instill a societal hatred for narcotics in alignment with Islamic teachings. He suggested or­ganising lectures against drugs in mosques and educational institutions to sensitise the youth about the menace.