FAISALABAD - A toddler was elec­trocuted while his mother suffered burn injuries on Thursday. According to the Rescue-1122, two-year-old child, Abbas Ali, playing at home caught a live elec­tric wire from a pedestal fan and suffered a fatal electric shock while his mother rushed to save him, she also received a severe shock in Chak No 76-RB, on Khurrianwala-Jaranwala Road. The injured woman, Naseem, 30, was shifted to the Allied Hospital.