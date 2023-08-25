Friday, August 25, 2023
Training highlights importance of RTI Act

Peshawar   -  The Right to Information (RTI) has been acknowledged as a fundamental human right by the United Nations. More than 123 countries have enacted RTI laws to facilitate easy access to government-held information for their citizens. This has resulted in greater transparency and the eradication of corruption, favouritism, and nepotism within the system. Sayyed Saadat Jahan, Deputy Director of Communication at the Information Commission, emphasized this while providing training on the RTI Act to Public Information Officers (PIOs) from universities and selected colleges in the Mardan Division, held at the University of Swabi.

Saadat Jahan delivered a detailed presentation on the KP RTI Act, enlightening the participants about the procedure for handling citizens’ requests for information.

He also emphasized the importance of proper indexing of public information within their institutions, which can be provided to citizens upon request.

Strengthening the local economy

Furthermore, he stressed that citizens’ access to information should be ensured in public bodies, with PIOs playing a crucial role in this regard.

