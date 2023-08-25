Two killed in gun attack in Drosh Jungle

CHITRAL - At least two people were shot dead by unknown attackers in Shah Nigar Jungle of Drosh area in Lower Chitral, police in­formed on Thursday. The police of Drosh area said, two men belonging to Shah Nigar area were in Kaldam Gol area of the Drosh jungle to collect firewood when unknown assailants shot them dead. Bodies of both the men, identified as Ehsan Uddin, son of Mehrab Ud­din and Ashraf Ali, son of Gul Nayab were later placed by the relatives on Drosh Road, blocking it for vehicular traffic for hours. However later, on assurance by the police to arrest the killers as soon as possible, the rela­tives unblocked the road. Police said both the men were shot from a close range from behind add­ing that the deceased had no enmity with anyone in the area. Chairman of the village council Shah Ni­gar, Waqar Ahmad said it was the first time in Chi­tral that people blocked the road by placing dead bodies on it. He said the killing of two innocent men was an attempt to sabotage the peaceful at­mosphere of the area and demanded early arrest of the perpetrators to avoid recurrence of such inci­dents in future. The bod­ies of the deceased were later shifted to Drosh Hospital for medico legal procedure.