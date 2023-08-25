UK an important trade partner in Europe: Governor

LAHORE - The newly appointed British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman here on Thursday at the Governor’s House, Lahore. In the meeting, issues of mutual interest, trade and climate change were discussed in detail. Speaking on this occasion, the Punjab governor said that UK has been Pakistan’s most important trade partner in Europe over the years. He said that Pakistan’s inclusion in the UK Preferential Trade Scheme was a welcome move, and this will give further boost to bilateral trade. The governor said that there were vast opportunities for British investors to invest in the textile and agriculture sector in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has been greatly affected by climate change, adding that last year different parts of the country were hit by devastating flash floods due to climate change. He said that climate change was having a bad effect on Pakistan’s agriculture as well. Governor Punjab said that he is grateful for the British government’s assistance to the flood victims and appreciates British cooperation in the field of education. Governor Punjab further said that the government believed in giving equal rights to all minorities according to the constitution of Pakistan. On this occasion, Governor Punjab presented a souvenir to the British High Commissioner. On this occasion, the newly appointed British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said that Britain attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan. She said that Britain was committed to further promote bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various fields including trade and investment.