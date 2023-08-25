UK an important trade partner in Europe: Governor

LAHORE - The newly appointed British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman here on Thursday at the Governor’s House, Lahore. In the meeting, issues of mu­tual interest, trade and climate change were discussed in de­tail. Speaking on this occasion, the Punjab governor said that UK has been Pakistan’s most important trade partner in Eu­rope over the years. He said that Pakistan’s inclusion in the UK Preferential Trade Scheme was a welcome move, and this will give further boost to bilat­eral trade. The governor said that there were vast opportuni­ties for British investors to in­vest in the textile and agricul­ture sector in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has been greatly affected by climate change, adding that last year differ­ent parts of the country were hit by devastating flash floods due to climate change. He said that climate change was having a bad effect on Pakistan’s agri­culture as well. Governor Pun­jab said that he is grateful for the British government’s assis­tance to the flood victims and appreciates British coopera­tion in the field of education. Governor Punjab further said that the government believed in giving equal rights to all mi­norities according to the con­stitution of Pakistan. On this occasion, Governor Punjab pre­sented a souvenir to the Brit­ish High Commissioner. On this occasion, the newly appointed British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said that Britain attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan. She said that Britain was commit­ted to further promote bilater­al cooperation with Pakistan in various fields including trade and investment.