Victim’s uncle reports receiving threats

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE-The murder case of Fatima on Thursday taken a disturbing turn as victim’s uncle has reported receiving threats from the accused Asad Shah’s father-in-law. The uncle of the victim – Fatima – came forward with a claim that he has been threatened by the culprit Asad Shah’s father-in-law identified as Fayyaz Shah. He alleged that Fayyaz Shah threatened him after a video featuring his daughter went viral. The victim’s uncle demanded for the arrest of Pir Fayyaz Shah for allegedly threatening him. It has come to light that Fatima’s family had entrusted the girls’ safety to the house of the [Pir’s] holy family. The family of the deceased girl demands justice, with calls for the strictest punishment for Pir Asad Shah, the prime suspect in Fatima’s murder case.