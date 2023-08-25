Wahab Riaz boosts future tennis stars at SBP Camp

LAHORE - Adviser to the Chief Minis­ter of Punjab for Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz along with Deputy Commis­sioner Lahore Rafia Haider joined forces with tennis stars Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan during his visit to the Sports Board Punjab’s (SBP) 15-day tennis camp on Thursday.

The visit aimed to bolster support for budding tennis talents and further elevate Pakistan’s position on the global tennis stage. Upon his arrival, Wahab Riaz was ac­corded a warm welcome by the esteemed tennis stalwarts Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan, along with the presence of in­ternational tennis coach Eduar­do Vicencio and others. Wahab interacted with the promising young participants of the camp, delving into discussions about their training regimen and the facilities at their disposal. He also distributed essential ten­nis gear and equipment to the dedicated players.

Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, Wahab high­lighted the contributions of renowned tennis figures like Aisam Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, and coach Eduardo Vicencio in imparting modern training methodologies to both male and female participants of the camp. The camp, hosting 16 tal­ented players from across the nation, is set to provide an ideal platform for honing their skills.

Wahab Riaz commended the Sports Board Punjab’s commitment to developing world-class tennis courts equipped with contemporary facilities, attributing these resources to the players’ en­hanced performance on the court. He also acknowledged SBP’s role in promoting ten­nis through various tourna­ments, which have not only elevated the sport’s status but also unearthed fresh talent.

Aisam Qureshi extended gratitude to the Sports Board Punjab for its unwavering support in organizing the ten­nis camp. Highlighting the camp’s significance, he un­derlined its pioneering nature in Pakistan, as it introduces a high-quality training program aimed at nurturing junior players. He emphasized the importance of transferring knowledge to the youth, envi­sioning a future generation of tennis luminaries emerging from this program.

The impressive roster of camp participants includes Ahmed Nael Qureshi, M Ham­za Aasim, M Haziq Aasim, M Hassan Usmani, Mahboob Khan, Soha Ali, Nameer Sham­si, Natalia Zaman, Raahim Veqar, Samer Zaman, Taimur Ansari, Zain Nawab, Ahtesham Humayun, Arshad Javed, Bilal Asim, Abubakar Talha, Hamza Rizwan, M Khalid, Hamid Israr Gul, Hamza Roman, M Haroon, Shahid Gul Afridi, Shayan Af­ridi, and Shahsawar Khan.