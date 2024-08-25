Sunday, August 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

12,000 traffic wardens deployed across Punjab: Additional-IGP Faran Baig

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

12,000 traffic wardens deployed across Punjab: Additional-IGP Faran Baig
Our Staff Reporter
August 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LAHORE   -   At least 12,000 traffic policemen are deployed across the Punjab province to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the processions in connection with Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). Punjab Additional-IG Traffic Faran Baig Saturday approved the traffic plan and ordered the senior traffic officers to remain in the field to ensure best arrangement during the mourning processions. He said that additional traffic wardens would be deployed along the routes of the procession. The Additional IGP said that the motorists must be provided proper guidelines about the alternative routes and the parking lots should be established no less than 200 meters away from the procession routes. Faran Baig said that strict and swift action should be taken against vehicles with tinted glasses and those without number plates. He directed the chief traffic officers to ensure close coordination with the local police and administration.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1724472018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024