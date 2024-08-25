12,000 traffic wardens deployed across Punjab: Additional-IGP Faran Baig

LAHORE - At least 12,000 traffic policemen are deployed across the Punjab province to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the processions in connection with Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). Punjab Additional-IG Traffic Faran Baig Saturday approved the traffic plan and ordered the senior traffic officers to remain in the field to ensure best arrangement during the mourning processions. He said that additional traffic wardens would be deployed along the routes of the procession. The Additional IGP said that the motorists must be provided proper guidelines about the alternative routes and the parking lots should be established no less than 200 meters away from the procession routes. Faran Baig said that strict and swift action should be taken against vehicles with tinted glasses and those without number plates. He directed the chief traffic officers to ensure close coordination with the local police and administration.