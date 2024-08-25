3 persons killed in road accident in Jhelum

GUJAR KHAN - A tragic incident occurred in Jhelum on Saturday morning when a speeding mini truck collided with a motorbike, resulting in the loss of three lives from the same family. As per the FIR filed by Zoobia Batool at Kala Gujran Police Station, her brother Adnan Hussain, 32, was taking her two sons, Muhammad Ayan, 13, and Muhammad Faizan, 12, to the seminary in Kashmir Colony on his motorcycle. Meanwhile, she was accompanying them on another motorcycle with her cousin on Saturday morning. According to her account, tragedy struck when they arrived at Ratiyan on G.T. Road. A mini-truck traveling at high speed collided with Adnan’s bike from behind, resulting in the immediate loss of all three lives. Teams from Rescue 1122 swiftly responded to the scene, as reported by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Jhelum, Engr. Saeed Ahmed. Unfortunately, the victims had already succumbed to their injuries. According to him, the bodies were transferred to the DHQ Hospital in Jhelum for a postmortem examination. According to police sources, the driver of the vehicle had successfully fled the scene, abandoning the mini-truck on the road. Police said that the vehicle has been seized and authorities are currently working to capture the suspect.

Iesco lineman loses life

A lineman from Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) tragically passed away on Saturday due to severe injuries sustained after falling from an electricity pole in the Sukho area of Gujar Khan a few days ago. As per the information provided, Ghulam Ahmed sustained severe injuries while working on the repair of electric lines, and the incident allegedly occurred due to faulty personal protection equipment. Ahmed was under treatment in Wapda Hospital in Rawalpindi and was laid to rest in Dhoong village on Saturday evening.