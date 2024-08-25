The recent enforcement of stringent morality laws by the Taliban in Afghanistan serves as a stark reminder of the perils of bad governance under extremist rule. The new regulations mandating that Afghan women cover their faces and that men grow beards highlight the repressive nature of the current regime and its disregard for basic human rights. This situation is not just a humanitarian crisis but a cautionary tale for Pakistan.

The governance model being imposed in Afghanistan exemplifies the detrimental effects of religious extremism when it gains political power. It is a vivid illustration of how such ideologies can lead to severe restrictions on personal freedoms and societal progress. For Pakistan, which already faces the influence of extremist groups, this should serve as a sobering lesson. The potential for similar governance failures looms if extremist ideologies are given political space. The risks are palpable, given the presence of factions within Pakistan that harbour similar beliefs.

Pakistan must foster an environment of tolerance and inclusivity, ensuring that such regressive ideologies are kept at bay. The Afghan experience underscores the importance of safeguarding democratic values and human rights. For the women of Afghanistan, who have endured prolonged periods of conflict and now face new forms of oppression, our sympathy is profound. Their suffering under the Taliban regime, after years of war, is a testament to the urgent need for a more progressive and humane approach to governance.

As a nation, Pakistan must reflect on these developments and reinforce its commitment to tolerance, inclusivity, and the protection of individual freedoms. The lessons from Afghanistan should guide us in ensuring that extremist ideologies do not take root and that our society remains open and just for all.