Sunday, August 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ADCG reviews ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ project registration

NEWS WIRE
August 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN   -   Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Asad Ali paid visit to registration centres established at the district and tehsil level for ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ housing project to review the registration process, here on Saturday. He inspected the registration centres at District Council Lodhran, Assistant Commissioner office Kahror Pacca, and Assistant Commissioner office Dunyapur. The district administration has commenced the registration process for the housing project, an initiative by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for low-income families. Registration centres have been set up at the district level at the District Council Lodhran and at the tehsil level in the offices of the assistant commissioners. CM Maryam Nawaz has also launched an online portal for the project to facilitate registration and information. People could either register or seek information at the registration centres, established by the district administration. Additionally, citizens could also apply through the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” portal acag.punjab.gov.pk.

DC Muzaffargarh orders best arrangements to prevent dengue

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1724472018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024