Aleema accuses Bushra of hijacking PTI in leaked WhatsApp audio

ISLAMABAD - Some unverified leaked WhatsApp conversation between Aleema Khan, the sister of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan with PTI’s Information Secretary Raoof Hasan has unearthed infighting within the party leadership.

The chat that went viral on social media on Saturday unveiled tensions between Aleema and Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI chief Imran Khan indicating that the former wants to keep the latter at a distance from the party affairs.

It noted that Aleema desired complete control over the party’s narratives, ensuring that Bibi cannot grab public attention through some accounts being made following her meetings with her jailed husband.

The development is seen by many that Aleema perhaps wanted to take complete charge of the party by keeping Bibi at bay and she doesn’t want another’s interference into party affairs.

Apparently, the leaked conversation has come into the limelight after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Hasan, last month, for allegedly running a digital anti-state campaign and confiscated all the cell phones under his use.

In her messages sent to Hasan through WhatsApp on June 23 last year, Aleema accused the former first lady of running a disinformation cell through which she was trying to spread fake news of her meeting with Khan, stating she was weeping. She referred to a statement of Bibi, saying that she was not allowed to meet with her husband in jail alone.

She called all such claims by Bibi as foolish, emphasising that any ‘disinformation’ should not be disseminated from the platform of PTI. She added that such things didn’t happen in jail.

The statement attributed to Bibi also revealed that the jailer, according to Khan, was planning to kill him and the ex-premier warned him of dire consequences.