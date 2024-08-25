Sunday, August 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

All-Out War is Impossible

August 25, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Recently, there has been widespread speculation about a possible Iran-Israel war. Various international pundits predict a looming conflict, but the reality and interests of the involved parties (the US, Iran, and Israel) do not align with these predictions. US policymakers are aware that any misadventure in the Middle East could disrupt the global order and financial systems, for which the US is both a guarantor and beneficiary. Additionally, China has become the real threat to the US’s long-term interests. Involvement in the Middle East would divert US attention away from its China containment policy. If the US is not inclined to open a Middle Eastern war front, Israel is unlikely to consider it either, as US support is crucial for sustaining any conflict.

Similarly, Iran’s fragile economy and its relatively weaker military compared to the combined forces of the US and Israel do not allow it to take any misstep that could provoke an attack on its nuclear infrastructure. However, Iran may consider limited, calculated military options to appease its public.

Institutional Neglect

BILAL LATIF,

Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1724472018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024