Arms dealers back BF in SCCI election

PESHAWAR - Arms dealers and manufacturers have announced their support for the Businessman Forum in the upcoming Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) election for 2024-26.

A delegation of the Abasin Arms Association, led by its president Haji Bilal, visited the chamber on Saturday and met with the Chamber’s President Fuad Ishaq.

The delegation informed the SCCI president about the issues faced by arms dealers and manufacturers. Mr. Bilal also assured that the association has always stood with the Businessman Forum and will support the Forum in the SCCI elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Fuad Ishaq opposed the imposition of a 2 percent tax on exports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by KPRA and urged the provincial government to revoke the decision immediately. He emphasized that SCCI has always played a crucial role in resolving the issues of the business community.

The SCCI president encouraged traders, exporters, and importers to submit their issues in written form to the chamber, promising to utilize all resources to resolve them amicably. He acknowledged that the business community is facing numerous challenges in the current circumstances but assured that the chamber’s doors will always be open to the community.