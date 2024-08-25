Asad Zaman lifts Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship title

LAHORE - Asad Zaman lifted the boys U-18 singles title in the Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 that concluded here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday. In the boys U-18 final, of Ali Embroidery Mills delivered an outstanding performance, decisively defeating Yafat Nadeem 6-2, 6-1 to claim the title. Asad, a student of renowned coach Rashid Malik, continues to excel under his guidance and shining brightly on the national junior tennis circuit.In the boys U-18 doubles final, Yafat Nadeem/Abdullah Pirzada beat Asad Zaman/Abdur Rehman Rana 6-2 to claim the title. Promising talent Bismel Zia showcased exceptional tennis in her match against Hajra Rana, first securing a 6-4 victory to claim the girls U-18 title, and then dominated the same opponent 6-1 to complete the brace of titles. Bismel, a dedicated student of esteemed coach Rashid Malik, has been honing her skills under his expert coaching and guidance, making her mark on the junior tennis scene. In the boys U-16 final, Abdur Rehman Rana beat Abu Bakar Khalil 6-2 to earn his first title in the event. He then, partnering with Hajra Rana, beat Muhammad Muaz/Muhammad Ayan 4-1 in the boys/girls to claim the double crown. Hajra Rana also completed the brace of titles, when she won the girls U-12 title by thumping Eman Shahbaz 6-1. Muhammad Ayan also emerged as double crown winner as he first won the boys U-12 title, defeating Muhammad Muaz 6-4. He then outclassed Mustafa Uzair Rana 6-1 to claim his second title in the championship. In the boys U-14 final, Muhammad Muaz beat M Ayan Khan 6-2 to win the title. Mehboob Waheed and Talha Waheed(Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd) won the 45 plus doubles title. Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) President Capt(R) Fazeel Asghar graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners in the presence of former PTF Secretary Col(R)Asif Dar, PLTA SEVP Rashid Malik, tennis players and their families.