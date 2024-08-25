Sunday, August 25, 2024
At least 10 dead, 15 injured as bus carrying pilgrims overturns on Makran coastal highway

Web Desk
11:24 AM | August 25, 2024
A tragic bus accident occurred on Sunday in Makran, Balochistan, involving Pakistani pilgrims returning from Iran. The bus, traveling to Punjab, veered off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Coastal Highway, Makran.

Initial reports indicate that at least 10 people lost their lives, while 15 others sustained injuries. The bodies and injured passengers were swiftly transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Uthal. Authorities fear the death toll could rise as more information becomes available.

This accident follows another devastating incident involving Pakistani pilgrims. Recently, a bus carrying pilgrims to Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage crashed in Iran's central province of Yazd, claiming the lives of at least 28 Pakistanis. The accident was reportedly caused by a brake failure, which led the bus to overturn. Twenty-three others were injured, with 14 in critical condition. The pilgrims were traveling from Sindh to the holy city of Karbala.

Pakistani authorities responded promptly, dispatching an aircraft to Tehran to repatriate the bodies and assist the injured. Funeral prayers for the deceased were held at Shahbaz Airbase, attended by military and government officials, including the Base Commander, SSP, Deputy Commissioner Zahoor Mari, and Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, along with the grieving families.

