Bangladesh clinch maiden Test victory against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh secured their first-ever Test victory against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 30 runs after dismissing Pakistan for 148 in their second innings, Bangladesh reached the total comfortably in 6.3 overs, with Zakir Hasan (15) and Shadman Islam (9) steering the team to victory.

This historic win marked Bangladesh’s maiden Test triumph over Pakistan, with the previous 13 encounters resulting in 12 wins for Pakistan and one draw.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan began their final innings trailing by 94 runs. Captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique resumed play with scores of 9 and 12 respectively, but Shan was dismissed early after adding just five runs to his tally, with Hasan Mahmud taking his wicket in the second over of the day.

Babar Azam was given a lifeline when Litton Das dropped him on his first ball. He partnered with Abdullah Shafique in a 38-run stand before Nahid Rana claimed his wicket for 22. Saud Shakeel was stumped shortly after for a duck, leaving Pakistan struggling at 67-4.

Abdullah managed to add 37 runs in partnership with Mohammad Rizwan before falling to Shakib Al Hasan after a determined knock of 36 off 86 balls. Rizwan scored 21 as Pakistan limped to 108-6 by lunch.

Pakistan had earlier endured a poor start to their second innings on Day 4, losing opener Saim Ayub (1) in the third over to Shoriful Islam.

In response to Pakistan’s first-innings declaration at 448/6, Bangladesh had posted an imposing 565 all out, thanks to a remarkable seventh-wicket partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.