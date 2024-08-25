BISP enhances financial support to alleviate economic hardships for poor families: Rubina Khalid

ISLAMABAD - Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Saturday said that the BISP is providing additional financial support to alleviate the economic difficulties of poor families. She stated that the program reflects the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to economically empower the women of Pakistan, a vision she championed even during her exile in Dubai. Thanks to this program, the most vulnerable women in the country have gained recognition and support, she said. Senator Rubina Khalid expressed these views during her speech at the women’s Khuli Katcheri in Azakhil Bala, Nowshera, said a news release. Senator Rubina Khalid urged the women to visit the BISP offices to collect their payments only after receiving a confirmation message from 8171. She highlighted the importance of having essential documents such as the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) issued by NADRA and the Form B for children to enroll in the program. In the event of any deductions, she advised contacting the BISP helpline at 0800-26477 or visiting the nearest BISP tehsil office. She further mentioned that BISP provides educational scholarships to the children of deserving families under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme, with a special focus on scholarships for girls.

Additionally, a unique skill development program is being launched to enhance the socio-economic status of deserving women and their family members.

Later, Senator Rubina Khalid visited Tehsil Katlang in Mardan, where she addressed a public gathering.

She shared that, as per the instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari, the scope of the BISP is being expanded to include more deserving households.

She emphasized that the aim is for eligible women to receive their payments with dignity and respect, without any deductions.

Senator Rubina Khalid also announced that BISP has introduced a new banking system to facilitate the payment of funds to deserving women.

Under this system, the services of six banks are being procured to minimize human intervention, ensuring that beneficiaries receive their payments promptly. She appealed to the public to cooperate with BISP management to ensure that payments are collected transparently and honorably by the entitled women.