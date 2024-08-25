Board meeting reviews WSSC performance

DI KHAN - The Board of Directors of the Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan (WSSC) convened a meeting to review the institution’s performance and explore ways to enhance its services for citizens. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Naimat Ullah Khan and attended by Chief Executive Officer WSSC and Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Sarah Rehman, along with other board members and officials.

WSSC DI Khan is a public sector company established by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Section 42 of The Company Ordinance 1984. It is tasked with providing integrated drinking water, sanitation, and solid waste services in the city, particularly to eight urban and semi-urban union councils, serving a population of over 350,000. During the meeting, the board members discussed the company’s operations, with CEO Sarah Rehman highlighting WSSC’s efforts to provide quality water and sanitation services.

The members analyzed the company’s strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities, focusing on actionable steps to enhance its effectiveness.

The board also acknowledged WSSC’s successful operations during Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha, and Muharram, and agreed on key recommendations for improving its performance.

Chairman Naimat Ullah Khan expressed satisfaction with the staff and sanitary workers’ performance and emphasized the company’s commitment to achieving its goals of improving water access, sanitation services, and promoting good hygiene practices. He assured that all available resources would be utilized to provide the best services to the citizens of DI Khan.

CEO Sarah Rehman reiterated the company’s commitment to better living conditions through initiatives like the cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program. She also noted WSSC’s ongoing efforts to secure more funding and implement a five-year business plan (2020-2025) to further improve services.