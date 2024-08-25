Boeing Starliner’s astronauts in limbo for months

HOUSTON - The fate of two NASA astronauts, who have been in limbo aboard the International Space Station for about 80 days because of issues plaguing their Boeing Starliner spacecraft may soon become clear. The space agency said it will hold a formal review to determine whether it will deem Boeing’s Starliner vehicle safe enough to return home with its crew or if SpaceX’s workhorse Crew Dragon spacecraft will have to step in to save the day. NASA said it will share its decision after the review concludes on today (Sunday). The Starliner vehicle, which carried astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to the space station in early June, suffered setbacks with helium leaks and thrusters that abruptly stopped working on the initial leg of its first crewed test flight. Engineers spent weeks attempting to better understand the issues, and Boeing said as recently as August 2 that its “confidence remains high” that the spacecraft would be able to return Williams and Wilmore to Earth. NASA revealed during an August 7 news briefing, however, that discussions within the space agency about the Starliner capsule’s safety had evolved prompting the federal agency to more seriously consider flying the astronauts home on a SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle, which has flown about a dozen crewed mission to space since 2020. SpaceX had already been slated to execute a routine mission to the International Space Station, carrying four astronauts as part of standard crew rotations aboard the orbiting laboratory.

But the mission, called Crew-9, could now be reconfigured to carry two astronauts on board instead of four. That adjustment would leave two empty seats for Williams and Wilmore to occupy on the Crew-9 flight home. The astronauts would also officially join the Crew-9 team, becoming part of the official expedition. With that transition, Williams and Wilmore would remain on-site for an additional six months — the length of a routine mission to the space station. The reassignment to Crew-9 could push the duo’s return to February 2025 at the earliest. Starliner, in that scenario, would fly home empty. And NASA would have to decide whether the data Starliner did gather on its mission is enough to give the space agency the confidence to officially certify Starliner for human spaceflight — a step that would set up the vehicle to make routine trips to orbit. Five of the Starliner’s 28 “reaction control thrusters” quit working during the first stretch of Boeing’s test mission. All but one were eventually recovered. And while Williams and Wilmore expected to spend only eight days in space, their stay aboard the orbiting lab has already been extended by roughly two months as engineers on the ground have worked to better understand the thruster problems.