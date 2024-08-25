CBD Punjab CEO chairs meeting to assess progress of Walton Road Upgradation Project

LAHORE - Imran Amin, CEO of the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), chaired a high-level meeting to assess the progress of the Walton Road Upgradation Project. Following the meeting, he conducted an on-site visit to Pakistan’s premier and largest IT hub, CBD NSIT City, to review the ongoing construction of the Celestia IT Tower and associated roadworks.

The progress review meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab Riaz Hussain, Director Construction CBD Punjab Asif Babar, Project Director NLC Brigadier (R) Umar Farooqi, senior officials from NLC, NESPAK, and the official contractors.

During the meeting, CEO Imran Amin was briefed on the status of projects. Significant advancements have been made to the Walton Road Upgradation Project. The completion of the ADA Nullah connection with the newly constructed ADA Nullah has resulted in a significant drop in the water level, reducing it by 4 feet. The shuttering for the major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover has been successfully removed, and the water-bound on both carriageways has reached 70% completion. The asphalt work on the junction of CBD Route 47 and Walton Road is set to commence shortly.

In CBD NSIT City, the construction of the Celestia IT Tower is progressing at a steady pace. Excavation work has reached a depth of 50 feet, and ground lean work is currently underway. Road and infrastructure developments around the tower are also in full swing.

Commenting on the progress of the projects, CEO Imran Amin stated, “Both the Walton Road Upgradation and Celestia IT Tower projects hold immense significance for the infrastructure development of Lahore. We are committed to ensuring their timely completion in accordance with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz. These projects are will play a pivotal role in transforming the urban landscape of the city.”

The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority remains dedicated to enhancing Punjab’s infrastructure, positioning it as a leading province for business, technology, and innovation in Pakistan. The Walton Road Upgradation and Celestia IT Tower projects are key components of this vision, promising to elevate the standards of urban development in the region.