CM Price Control Task Force chairperson visits Sargodha

SARGODHA   -   Chief Minister Price Control Task Force Punjab Chairperson Salma Butt paid visit to Sargodha on Saturday. She visited several bazaars and markets and reviewed the price control related situation under price control act in the city. Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim was also present, and he briefed the chairperson on the current situation. He said that 52 price control magistrates were working in the district and continuing constant crackdowns on profiteers, hoarders and stockists in the district. He said that price control magistrates were required in seven Tehsil of the District due to shortage of price control magistrates and 52 magistrates were not enough to for tightening the noose around strong profiteering mafia. Salma Butt said the Punjab government was working on war footing Basis to establish profiteering free system. She said that Punjab Government would soon set up Price control enforcement Regularity Authority aimed to expedite capability of Price control magistrates in war against profiteering. Later, she met industrialists, traders and representatives of karyana store association Sargodha.

