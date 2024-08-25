CM’s 15 years of performance

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah toured the entire province to showcase the development initiatives undertaken by the PPP government over the past 15 years through pictorial and video presentations on a large screen. He lauded his party’s achievements, including Thar Coal power generation, construction of small dams, rehabilitation of 2022 flood-affected schools, reconstruction of flood-damaged houses, expanding the network of NICVD, SIUT, PPHI, the inauguration of new universities in Sindh, providing social protection through BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) financing, launching the People’s Women Bus Service, and the construction of new football stadiums and KDA’s projects.

On the other hand, the CM has failed to provide water to his constituency, particularly Taluka Sehwan Sharif, known for the Shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. Sehwan city faces an acute water shortage, and the local government has been unsuccessful in providing timely water to the city. Furthermore, the city often receives filthy water, unfit for drinking. Additionally, Bhan Saeedabad Town also suffers from a severe shortage of drinking water. The water supply scheme is not functional enough to meet the citizens’ demands. Meanwhile, the rural areas of Taluka Sehwan, such as UC Jhangara, Bajara, Channa, Arazi, Bubak, Jaffarabad, Wahur, and Talti, face a dreadful shortage of water, with groundwater in these UCs being undrinkable. Residents, including children and the elderly, hold water cans in their hands, waiting at hand pumps for hours to fetch clean drinking water or standing in queues for the water tanker. The situation is reminiscent of Gaza (Palestine), where there is a scarcity of food due to the Israeli Defence Force (IDF).

The people of Sehwan Sharif may not face a massacre, but they are certainly suffering from a water shortage. Despite these circumstances, journalists have not highlighted this serious issue due to political pressure, and the role of civil society remains dormant. Much of the public in Taluka Sehwan is engaged in flattery of feudal lords. When will we wake up to our rights and address this critical issue? CM Sindh, the public desires bread, clothing, shelter, the rule of law, transparency, justice, equality, peace, and prosperity. While your achievements are acknowledged, the primary concern remains access to clean drinking water. It is time to address the fundamental issue of water scarcity in Taluka Sehwan Sharif.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB,

Sehwan Sharif.