Sunday, August 25, 2024
Commissioner plants a sapling at Journalists Cooperative Society

Commissioner plants a sapling at Journalists Cooperative Society
Our Staff Reporter
August 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, inaugurated the Tree Plantation Campaign initated by  Sahafi (journalists) Cooperative  Society to join the Commissioner Karachi Monsoon Plantation Campaign by planting a tree at the society. Additional Commissioner Karachi, Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Deputy Commissioner East, Shehzad Fazal Abbasi, and others were also present on the occasion.

He said that the tree plantation campaign was underway in the city, and it is heartening to see that private institutions and non-governmental organizations are taking interest and cooperating in the campaign. He also thanked the Journalists Cooperative Housing Society for participating in the Karachi Administration’s tree plantation campaign. On this occasion, the President of the Society, Naseer Hashmi, also addressed the gathering.

Our Staff Reporter

