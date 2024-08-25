DC Muzaffargarh orders best arrangements to prevent dengue

MUZAFFARGARH - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali directed officers concerned to ensure the best arrangements to prevent dengue after the recent monsoon spell in the district. Presiding over a meeting on Saturday, he said the threat of dengue had increased after the recent monsoon spell and the best arrangements should be made to prevent it. He said that special task was being given to all departments concerned for launching zero tolerance policy against dengue larvae. The DC warned officer concerned of stern action over negligence and poor performance during anti-dengue campaign and directed officers to submit performance report of all departments. He was informed in the meeting that officials of 39 departments had participated in anti-dengue campaigns in the past where the performance of nine departments was below 70 per cent while the performance of 30 other departments was 90pc. Giving briefing in the meeting, Dr Siraj said that not even a single dengue case had been registered across the district so far and dengue larvae had been identified at a place which was removed by the departments. He said that from August 3 to 23, a total of 164 suspected dengue patients were shifted to the government hospitals where none of them was diagnosed with dengue. He also informed the meeting that an ample quantity of medicines and equipment to treat dengue patients was available in the district. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Zaffar Abbbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Yousaf and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Land dispute claim two lives, two injuries

Two persons died while another two sustained injuries over a land dispute here in limits of Rangpur police station on Saturday. According to a police spokesperson,a land dispute between two groups of same tribe at Mauza Ameerpur Sarbana. In recent clash,two persons,one from each group,named Liaqat and Ashfaq died in bullet injuries.Similarly,another two persons sustained injuries. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP),Tahir Ejaz along with police teams rushed to the site to investigate the issue.

Flood warning in Chenab River

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned of rising water level in Chenab river at location of Head Marala. About 112964 cusecs feet water is recorded at the said location, giving clear signal of flooding to hit the area. About 163215 cusecs feet water is accumulated at Khanki location with 101,726 cubic feet of flood is passing at Qadirabad, said PDMA in its freshly released report. The report further said that moderate to high level flood is anticipated to pass through Chenab river in upcoming few days.

The PDMA issued instructions to inhabitants along the river side to remain alert, for the flood could hit properties and infrastructure anytime near future.