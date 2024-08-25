Devotees throng Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine on first day of 981st Urs

LAHORE - A large number of people thronged Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine on Saturday, the first day of his annual urs celebrations. The 981st urs of Hazrat Abu-al ?asan Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri (RA) started with laying of a multicolored chador on grave of the saint. A large number of devotees visited the shrine for prayers and needs, while pilgrims would also arrange for ‘langar’ [free food] and distribution of free milk. The urs celebrations would continue for three days, from August 24 to August 26. The Auqaf Department has been allocated Rs 13.5 million for making arrangements of ‘langar’ for visitors and for other events. The Auqaf secretary briefed the media regarding the urs arrangements here. Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar inaugurated the urs celebrations on Saturday. The secretary said special security arrangements included installation of 144 security and closed-circuit cameras, establishment of a separate control room, 18 LCD’s will also be installed by the police department for the protection of pilgrims. Also, 4,000 police personnel, including three SPs, 7 DSPs, 216 policemen would be deployed in two shifts day and night for walk-through widgets, metal detectors and special cleaning measures at the entrances of the tomb. During urs, all arrangements and the establishment of camp offices of other departments for the convenience of the public, establishment of help countres, for convenience of pilgrims. Extensive parking arrangements have been made at Central Model High School-II, Retigan Road, Muslim School No. II and Data Darbar Hospital Lahore. During Urs, bomb disposal squad will also be present all the time. In addition, rescue 1122 staff along with ambulance and motorcycle rescue will be present all the time to provide immediate medical aid in case of emergency. Meanwhile, The police had completed security arrangements on Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that comprehensive security measures would be ensured for the gatherings, mourning processions, and Urs events. As many as 680 Majalis and 382 mourning processions would be taken across the province as more than 30,000 policemen would perform security duties. He mentioned that special police, traffic police, and volunteers would also assist in security arrangements. He emphasized the use of safe city cameras, walk through gates, and metal detectors to enhance security measures. In Lahore, over 7,000 officials would be deployed for security of 44 gatherings and five processions. He instructed that snipers be stationed on rooftops along procession routes and female officers be deployed for the search and security of female mourners.