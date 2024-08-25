Eight injured as mini-truck overturns after hitting rickshaw

KARACHI - At least eight people including women were injured when an over speeding mini-truck turned turtle after hitting a rickshaw in the metropolis, police said on Saturday.

According to details, the accident took place at Northern Bypass in Karachi where a mini-truck during attempt to overtake a vehicle moving ahead rammed into a rickshaw and overturned. As a result of accident, eight people including women sustained injured. Police and rescue teams reached the scene, shifted the injured to hospital where condition of some wounded people was stated to be critical.

The police after registering a case against mini-truck driver started investigations.